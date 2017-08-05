Prince Harry Takes Meghan Markle On African Safari For Her 36th Birthday

Prince Harry was the picture of the romantic royal as he took his Suits star girlfriend Meghan Markle on an African safari for her 36th birthday on August 4. And insiders expect the Prince, 32, might get down on one knee during the vacation!

In fact, rumors are running wild that Harry could be planning to propose to Markle, as The Sun reported. The two looked extremely close as they boarded an airplane en route to their African lovefest.

Harry and the actress were casually dressed as they walked across the runway to get into the jet. Both hid under baseball caps and Markle displayed her slim body in super casual skinny jeans.

PHOTOS:Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Make First Official Outing At Pippa’s Wedding

Markle was holding what insiders believe was a present from her boyfriend that looked like a large picture frame. Could it be a framed photograph of the two of them to mark their love?

The pair arrived in Africa on Saturday as Harry wanted to do something special to help Markle celebrated turning 36.

Africa holds a special place in the hearts of the British royals. Harry’s brother, Prince William, asked Kate Middleton to marry him there in 2010 as they stayed in a log cabin in Kenya.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Caught Holding Hands On Hot London Date

And it’s been a favorite destination for Harry, as he previously took his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, on African vacations.

But Harry is now in his 30s and he and Markle have been together for months, stoking engagement talk.

However, the playboy prince was also seen flirting with a hot mystery blonde in London this summer, as Radar has reported.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle Caught Wearing Ring As Prince Harry Proceeds with Engagement Plans!

Still, Harry only had eyes for Markel this weekend.

He gave a cheerful thumbs’ up to other passengers as he put his arm around Markle at the airport tarmac.

The lovers don’t let distance and their jet-setting schedule keep them apart. The actress recently finished filming the last episode of her TV Suits season; she arrived in London from her home in Toronto where she was reunited with the Prince, who had recently been in Sicily.

PHOTOS: Prince William Taking Paternity Leave And 24 Other Things You Didn’t Know About The Royal Birth

The Prince is passionately involved in helping endangered el­e­phants and black rhinos in Africa — and sources think a proposal could happen as he’s sharing his interests with Markle.

A royal source revealed to The Sun that “Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time.

“Who knows what will happen when they’re watching a sensational African sunset together? Maybe he’ll get down on one knee.”

PHOTOS: Prince Andrew’s ‘Sex Slave,’ Virginia Roberts, Flashes Brave Grin

But as Radar has reported, there could be some royal red tape. Harry needs the Queen’s approval to propose to Markle and the star hasn’t yet met Her Majesty.

The source said, “Harry’s done a lot of conservation work in Africa with endangered el­e­phants and black rhinos and he’ll show them to the woman he wants to marry.

“He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.”

Harry and Markle both seem to love traveling to exotic spots. Earlier this year, they went to Jamaica together for the wedding of a friend of the Prince.

Princes William and Harry have been emotional lately as they’ve remembered their late mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death on August 31.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.