Pregnant Kylie Jenner Cuts Off All Her Hair

Pregnant Kylie Jenner shared a video on Snapchat flaunting short new hairdo and wrote to followers, “Cutt off all my hair again.”

As People reported, on Saturday, the expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had previously posted a Snapchat video that apparently showed her friend Jordyn Woods cutting Jenner’s hair.

“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” Jenner said. The reality TV She sported daughter sported round wacky glasses in the video.

Jenner, 20, who shocked America by getting pregnant by boyfriend Travis Scott (but has yet to officially confirm the news), is known for changing her look.

The Kyle Cosmetics mogul first dyed her hair at age 16.

“I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” Jenner has written on social media.

Hair dye damage has caused Kris Jenner‘s daughter to often turn to wigs, she’s admitted, but the multi-colored ones have been abandoned.

“I just want my hair long and black and pretty,” she previously said on her Life of Kylie reality show.

Well, maybe not long now — as she’s gotten it cut!

Meanwhile, Jenner has not even officially confirmed her pregnancy but has shared numerous photos that show a prominent baby bump.

As Radar has noted, Jenner is well into her second trimester but she loves to keep followers guessing.

A source said she is also feeling like an emotional wreck during her pregnancy as momager Kris has seemingly abandoned her during the baby daddy drama.

Jenner hasn’t married rapper beau Scott, 25.

But she seemed in a playful mood this holiday weekend as she got her hair cut by a pal and is no doubt feeling lighter while expecting her baby.

