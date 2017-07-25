Pregnant Jessica Alba & Hubby’s Desperate For 3rd Child To Save Troubled Marriage

Jessica Alba is pregnant with baby number 3!

But sources tell RADARONLINE.COM it’s an elaborate, last-ditch bid to save her ailing, nine-year marriage to Cash Warren.

“Jessica and Cash were going through a tough time, and they thought adding another little one to their brood might bring them back together,” confessed a close pal.

Alba, 36, announced she had a baby on board in an adorable Instagram post on July 17 during a family vacation.

“They’ve been happier than anyone’s seen in a long time,” dished an insider. “This could be the magic remedy that rights all their recent wrongs!”

Their relationship suffered when Jessica’s business, The Honest Company, was accused of selling products harmful to children, and nearly went bankrupt.

“Jess started blaming Cash for her problems, and he was furious that she was focusing more attention on her business than her family.”

It was Cash who suggested having another child to bring them back together, according to another source.

“Fortunately, Jessica came to her senses and put their marriage ahead of the business,” spilled the source.