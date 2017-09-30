Sad Sight – Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Looks Frail In Final Footage

Hugh Hefner was frail and ailing before his death this week.

Exclusive video obtained by RadarOnline.com sees the cultural icon inside the Playboy Mansion just months before he died, showing him looking extremely weak and using a walker to get around.

The video of the late founder of Playboy magazine was taken in January of this year after he had just entertained guests at the Mansion on one of his famous ‘movie nights’.

During the clip, a female guest is heard saying ‘Wonderful movie’ as Hefner walks towards some doors.

The footage is proof of his health decline in recent times although he still tried to lead an active life as possible.

Hefner had reportedly been suffering a crippling back infection for two years, was also bedridden and could barely walk without some assistance.

The last believed picture of Hefner in circulation was taken on June 16 this year, on Father’s Day, showing him playing backgammon with sons, Cooper, 26, and Marston, 27.

The Playboy founder died of natural causes at the age of 91 on Wednesday night. Around 6.30am on Thursday, two hearses were seen leaving his Holmby Hills mansion.

He will eventually be buried in the West Memorial Park in Los Angeles next to Marilyn Monroe – Playboy‘s first-ever cover star – in a plot that Hefner bought in 1992 for $75,000.

