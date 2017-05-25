Disgraced Phaedra Parks Plots Comeback After ‘RHOA’ Firing

Though she’s been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks has no plans to fade into obscurity.

First, the mother of two, 43, will star in an episode of USA’s Big Star Little Star with son Ayden, 7 — but she’ll show off her softer side by donating any earnings to charity, a source exclusively told Radar.

After her small screen gig, the Bravo alum will play Mother Teresa by focusing on her own nonprofit for children.

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

“Phaedra is currently working on her Phaedra Foundation,” an insider revealed, adding that she’ll also begin working on her home.

“She’s starting the renovation process for the $1.9 million dollar mansion she bought last October,” the insider continued.

The altruistic image will be a far cry from Parks’ reputation on the last season’s reunion, where she was caught in a vicious lie about Kandi Burruss and Porsha William, 35. (She spread a rumor that Burruss, 41, and her husband Todd Tucker attempted to rape and drug Williams after a wild night out.)

PHOTOS: “Felon Fiancé! Meet Apollo Nida’s New Wife-To-Be” is locked

As Radar previously reported, Parks was also fired for refusing to discuss her divorce from Apollo Nida on camera, and keeping her dating life a secret from producers.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.