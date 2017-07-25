‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Breaks Up With Girlfriend Aubrey O’Day — For Good!

Just weeks after Aubrey O’Day publicly begged boyfriend Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio for an engagement ring, the couple is over, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

After nearly two years together, “they are finally done,” a source told Radar.

And the DJ was the one who called it quits, the insider added: “He broke up with her.”

O’Day doesn’t seem to be handling the break-up very well. She has already stopped following her ex on social media, and began removing photos of him from her accounts.

The 33-year-old singer and the former Jersey Shore star, 36, met on the set of Famously Single in 2015.

They have split at least once before, but were so serious just last month, the pair was living together and talking marriage.

“I’m ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I’m a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I’ve been doing my entire career. He knows that and we made sure that’s the page we were both on in the beginning,” Aubrey, 33, told E! News in June.

Fortunately for the super successful DJ, he has a bright future with or without a girlfriend. In addition to his Atlantic City residency, the former Jersey Shore cast has a reunion series in the works.

He also has a 4-year-old daughter, Amabella, with an ex-girlfriend.

