‘Abused’ & ‘Broken’: Pauley Perrette’s Secret Sex Assault Nightmare Exposed!

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has made a shocking public revelation — finally tweeting about the sexual assault that haunted her for years.

“I lost my virginity in a rape when I was 15, by a football player,” the 48-year-old star posted on Twitter, where she lists herself as a civil rights activist. “That’s the ‘power guy’ in high school. And you know what I SAID? What I DID…? Nothing.

“I was so scared. So confused. So broken.”

Pauley, who is leaving NCIS after this season, says the horrifying ordeal scarred her love and work life.

“My rape led me into a series of abusive relationships, terrible self-worth, and self-blame, dismissing a few groping incidents, allowing myself to be bullied by a powerful man for way too long in a work environment, until I finally said ENOUGH.”

