Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin Get Matching Tattoos Of Spoons

Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin just got matching tattoos of spoons—and Michael Jackson‘s thrilled teen daughter shared the news on Instagram.

But the his and hers tatts could cause controversy as spoons are often seen as drug paraphernalia, and Culkin has a rumored drug past, as Radar has reported.

Still, many have said that they get spoon tattoos to honor the spoon theory, a disability metaphor and neologism used to explain the reduced amount of energy available for activities of daily living and productive tasks that may result from disability or chronic illness.

PHOTOS: Paris Jackson Looks Carefree Amid Mom Debbie Rowe’s Cancer Diagnosis

Jackson, 19, whose King of Pop father died tragically in 2009 at age 50, shared photos of the pair’s new ink on her Instagram account on Saturday.

paris and mac have the same tattoo. #macaulayculkin #parisjackson #tattoos A post shared by Macaulay (@macaulayculkin1980) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

It clearly showed that Jackson and Culkin, 36, both got tattoos of spoons on their arms. While the actress/model boasts a ton of ink on her arm, the spoon is the only tattoo visible on Culkin’s forearm.

E! News reported that the two got the tatts at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood, but Radar’s calls to the establishment went unanswered.

Culkin shot to fame as an adorable child star when his kid character captured a couple of bumbling burglars in the hit movie Home Alone in 1990. However, since then, many believe that Culkin and the rest of the cast, including John Heard, who was found dead in a hotel room on July 21, have been cursed.

PHOTOS: Blue-Haired Beauty Paris Jackson’s Bizarre Behavior ‘Terrifies’ Family

As Radar readers know, after Culkin got older, his career fell apart and his personal life hit the skids as he faced claims of harrowing heroin use, according to sources.

In 2016, Culkin said, “No, I was not pounding six grand of heroin every month or whatever,” but didn’t outright deny drug use.

Jackson, the pretty blonde who was raised by reclusive superstar Michael along with her two brothers, has posted many photos of Culkin lately, showing their close friendship. The actor is her godfather and famously was a pal of her dad Michael from an early age.

PHOTOS:Paris Jackson ‘Ready To Marry’ Bad Boy Rocker Boyfriend Michael Snoddy

In December, Jackson, who has gone into modeling, and Culkin hung out in New York together before the holidays.

In fact, she posted an Instagram photo of herself giving Culkin a pedicure.

model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

“Model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living,” she wrote as a cheeky caption.

But now, has Jackson’s edgy body art with Culkin gone too far?

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.