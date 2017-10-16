O.J. Simpson Fathered Secret Love Child With Friend’s Wife

O.J. Simpson fathered a secret love child with a friend’s wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A pal has revealed that the disgraced former football player, who was recently paroled from prison, hopped into bed with the gorgeous bombshell spouse of his longtime buddy.

Now, the betrayed pal has vowed, as revenge, to put O.J. back behind bars, according to the source.

“O.J. seduced his wife before they got married, and he blames O.J. for their divorce!” claimed the insider.

The source acquainted with the two alleged, “He wants O.J. back in prison, and he’s going to make sure it happens. He hates O.J. — who’s his ‘best friend.’ But O.J.’s not really his friend at all!”

The disgraced friend suspected his then-fiancée was cheating when he returned to Florida after a business trip, and found her in the home O.J. shared with his longtime girlfriend, Christie Prody.

“He believed Christie would screw [his fiancée]. O.J. would watch, and then join in,” claimed a source.

Simpson even boasted about the illicit affair, according to bail bondsman Miguel Pereira — who hauled O.J. from Miami to Nevada in 2008 after the thug violated his bail on robbery charges.

“O.J. was bragging about how he sleeps with all of his friends’ wives, and I was like, ‘Really?’ ” Pereira told Radar.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I f— them all.’ I was like, ‘Oh s—! So no one is safe around you?’

“Then O.J. said, ‘No one is safe. Not even [the friend]’s wife — I banged her.’ He said, ‘Things happened and we got a little frisky.’ I said, ‘Wow! This is your best friend!’ And O.J. said, ‘We did it a couple of times.’ ”

According to Pereira, Simpson blabbed, “They all want to sleep with me. What am I supposed to do, say no? No, I f— them all. Everyone wants to try The Juice.”

Apparently, Simpson believed this was true despite allegations that he had beaten up his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted for the murders of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, but later convicted of robbery in Las Vegas in a case involving the athlete’s sports memorabilia.

Incredibly, Simpson even attended the wedding of his male friend—after having had sex with the wife, Radar can reveal.

Months after O.J.’s sentencing for the botched robbery, the sad husband called Miguel.

“He asked me, ‘Did you hear anything about O.J. messing around with my wife?'” Miguel claimed.

“I said, ‘yeah,’ and I told him the truth. Then he told me that his wife might be pregnant with O.J.’s baby!

“He said, ‘I can’t believe he would do that. He was my friend.'”

The couple are now divorced, and she lives in another country with the adorable little girl. As their marriage fell apart she filed domestic violence charges against her husband in Florida, sources said.

She even accused him in of sexually abusing the little girl because “he was upset and since it wasn’t his kid, he wanted to take it out on O.J.’s daughter,” a source told Radar.

“He doesn’t even want to be around his own kid because of this issue with O.J.

“It’s because the baby’s skin was dark.”

Another insider said, “She left the country and took the kid with her. He’s not allowed to have visitation unless it’s supervised. I don’t know if the little girl is O.J.’s baby, but he sure thinks she is.”

Despite being deceived by his best friend, the jilted pal has remained loyal to Simpson.

He recently campaigned for O.J, and vowed to let the disgraced running back live in his upscale home after he’s released.

