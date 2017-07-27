Tragic Romance: Ohio Fair Ride Dead Teen’s Girlfriend Also Injured In Accident

Ohio State Fair ride casualty Tyler Jarrell’s girlfriend, Keziah Lewis of Columbus, was also injured in the horrific accident, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As Radar reported, Jarrell, 18, immediately died, but Lewis, 19, was rushed to a nearby hospital. The extent of Lewis’ injuries are unknown at this time.

Brandon Caylor, Jarrell’s longtime co-worker at McDonald’s, exclusively spoke to Radar about the couple’s relationship.

PHOTOS: Severed Spines, Electrocution & More! The Top 10 Worst Theme Park Accidents Exposed

“They were a perfect match for each other. Both great people with amazing morality,” Caylor said.

“He was very hard working, diligent, funny, caring, and just an all around great person. He was always a pleasure to work with and I never had any problems with him as I did with many of the other employees.”

According to Caylor, Jarrell had aspirations to “be a cop or detective one day.”

PHOTOS: 10 Shocking & Unexpected Celebrity Deaths

Caylor said he was “shocked” by the tragedy.

“My mind went blank. I had to read the story for it to really sink in. And then I cried,” he said.

Lewis had experienced heartbreak just earlier this week. According to her Facebook, she had attended a funeral for her grandfather.

“It was hard and extremely sad to see you go but it’s a blessing to know that you and Nana are reunited and living it up in Heaven,” she wrote.

PHOTOS: What Happened Here? Celebrity Deaths That Remain A Mystery

The terrifying moment Jarrell, Lewis and six other victims were thrown from the massive ride was captured on camera.

In the video, onlookers scream in horror.

Lewis and the other survivors are recovering in local hospitals.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.