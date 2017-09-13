6 Nursing Home Patients Die After AC Shuts Off In Florida Amid Irma: It’s A ‘Tragedy’

At least six nursing home resident shave died in Florida ever since Hurricane Irma began devastating the area on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“The loss of these individuals is a profound tragedy,” said the Florida Health Care Association in a statement.

The deaths came after the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hillslost its air conditioning due to the storm’s high-intensity winds, said to CNN affiliate WPLG.

PHOTOS: Tragic, Mysterious & Too Weird For Words: 13 Bizarre Hollywood Deaths

“We are conducting a criminal investigation [and] not ruling anything out at this time,” Police Chief Tomas Sanchezsaid at a press conference Wednesday.

Three patients died inside the home, while three others died in the hospital after being transported.

Firefighters have now evacuated 115 people from the center and have claimed that many remain in critical condition.

“There are a number of critical patients,” said Hollywood spokeswoman Raelin Story.

PHOTOS: What Happened Here? Celebrity Deaths That Remain A Mystery

While this individual case is a complete tragedy, officials have said that it is only one of many nursing homes in Florida that have lost power due to the storm.

“Approximately 150 facilities out of the nearly 700 (nursing) facilities in the state do not currently have full power services restored,” continued the FHCA statement.

Earlier this week, Radar reported that over 100 high-risk prisoners broke loose due to Irma’s violent winds in the Virgin Islands.

The natural disaster continues to cause havoc, as the death toll continues to rise.

Stay with Radar for updates on the storm.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.