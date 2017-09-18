Primetime Diva! Nicole Kidman’s Outrageous Emmy Awards Demands Revealed

Nicole Kidman shocked fans last night at the 2017 Emmy Awards when she smooched Alexander Skarsgård in front of hubby Keith Urban after winning best actress for her role in Big Little Lies.

But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that her onstage co-star kiss wasn’t nearly as shocking as her outrageous behind-the-scenes behavior !

“Nicole is always known for being a diva and the Emmys was no exception,” an insider told Radar, adding, “She always thinks that the show should revolve around her.”

“She is not the friendliest person to be around and she was quite rude to staff and production last night.”

According to the backstage source, “Nicole demanded that she get two dressing rooms — one for her and one for her large team that she brought with her.”

However, the 50-year-old — who had a series of blunders on Sunday that included wearing mismatched shoes on the red carpet — wasn’t only a diva backstage !

“She was not willing to sit in her assigned seas throughout the show,” the insider revealed.

“She would only stay in her audience seat for a very limited amount of time and had to have a seat filler for the entire show,” continued the source.

“She was telling everyone around her that she knew she was going to win, so it was no surprise for her at all!’

