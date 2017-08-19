Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Body In Bondage Suit After Butt Implant Scandal

Nicki Minaj is showing off her curvy body again in the wake of fans speculating about whether or not she’s had implants to enhance her butt.

The rapper posted two photos on Instagram from her upcoming “Rake It Up” music video, which was supposed to drop on Friday, but has been postponed.

In both pictures, Minaj is vamping it up, wearing a pink leather bondage suit with a furry coat over her shoulders. She rounded out the super sexy look with white thigh-high boots.

The second Instagram shot was captioned: ‘#RakeItUpVideo within 48 hours’ with an emoji of a clapboard.

But interestingly, Minaj, 34, is facing the camera and keeping her butt out of view in the new photos!

Could it be because fans have been speculating about whether or not her bottom half is real?

As Radar reported last weekend, Minaj posted to Instagram a photo showing her very ample booty on August 12.

It had her followers wondering if she has had butt implants recently.

The shot received an amazing 639,000 “likes” in just two hours. Posing in a black bodysuit with fringed thigh-high boots, Minaj donned a blonde wig as she struck a sultry pose for her fans.

One commented: “Damn everyone worrying about her a**!! So what if it’s fake it’s hers she bought it.” Another said: “Man made” Yet another fan wrote, “Fake Booty.”

But Minaj had some supporters too – who liked her dangerous curves, such as the one who commented, “Anaconda hot!”

The hip hop hottie has made a habit of posing provocatively. She has appeared in a see-through bodysuit with pasties in the past.

And the star is known for her nip slips and wardrobe malfunctions, as Radar’s photos have shown.

Minaj’s new video is sure to be hot as it includes Rob Kardashian‘s controversial ex Blac Chyna.

The song “Rake It Up” was released in June but the video was delayed and Minaj told fans on Twitter on Friday, “my darlingz, we r trying our best. It should’ve been out today. Trying our hardest for tmrw night. We want it out just as much as u.”

Minaj recently told DJ Whoo Kid that “my goal right now is just releasing this fourth album and watching my fans react to it, because I know it’s going to be my best body of work, and I always love to be in that – in real time, see my fans reacting to something.”

But the fans have been reacting most lately to her otherworldly butt!

