Nick Gordon Won’t Face Jail Time After Allegedly Beating GF In Drugged-Up Rage

After allegedly brutally beating his girlfriend in a drug-fueled rage, sleazy Nick Gordon will not be facing jail time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The star’s girlfriend Laura Leal, 26 displayed her bruise-covered body in recent shocking photos, claiming she thought she was going to die during the vicious ordeal.

Gordon was arrested after the two had an alleged fight in their Arbor Lakes home in June. While Leal called said she was “battered” by her “psychotic” boyfriend, and opened up about his violent ways, she later took back her claims and urged the judge to drop the case entirely.

Since she was the only witness in the incident, prosecutors dropped the charges and set Gordon, 21, free.

As Radar readers know, Gordon was found legally responsible for the death of his former girlfriend Bobbi Kristina in a civil action. The late star was found unconscious inside the bathtub of the home their shared in 2015, with a myriad of drugs in her system. She was in a coma for six months before her death.

“I’ve been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I’m physically shaking,” Leal told DailyMail.com after the violent incident.

“I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying – it’s the exact same thing. That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me.”

