Newly Divorced Drew Barrymore to Marry for A Fourth Time!

Drew Barrymore is set to wed — for the fourth time!

The 42-year-old is itching to get hitched to her beau of nine months, David Hutchinson, pals told RADARONLINE.COM

“Drew’s already gotten very serious with David. They’re talking about moving in together and the next step is tying the knot!” tattled a family insider.

David is the senior vice president of Maesa, the company that produces Drew’s Flower Beauty products and he’s just the latest in her long line of loves.

At 19, Drew married bar owner Jeremy Thomas, but filed for divorce less than two months later. In 1999, Drew and comic Tom Green said, “I do,” in July 2001, and were divorced by December.

She then dated The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti for five years, then moved on to actor Justin Long.

In early 2011, Drew started dating art consultant Will Kopelman. They wed in June 2012, have two daughters, Olive and Frankie, and divorced in 2016.

Now the “Charlie’s Angels” star is convinced David is “the one,” said a source. “They could be wed by the end of the year!”