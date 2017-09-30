In Demand ! Networks Clamoring For First OJ Simpson Interview

The major networks are forming a line to interview OJ Simpson after his prison release – but nobody wants to pay for it.

Executives face a serious dilemma because although they desperately want the interview for ratings they fear a major backlash from advertisers and viewers if they pay for it.

Major shows like Today and Good Morning America and other cable channels are scrambling to lock Simpson down for his first post prison talk but they are equally worried about it too.

PHOTOS: JoJo Fletcher & New Fiancé Jordan Rodgers Make Their Debut On ‘GMA’

It is also extremely unlikely that the fallen former NFL star and his team will agree to any interview without a sizeable paycheck.

At present there is a stand-off but RadarOnline.com understands that several talks are currently on-going over Simpson’s first interview once he leaves prison.

Potential suitors are even hesitant to pay for any possible flights and accommodation for the famous felon for fear of protests from endorsers and the public.

One compromise could be for an international outlet to come and do the interview as they would not suffer as much backlash for snagging him.

PHOTOS: Kelly Betrayed Again! Michael Leaves ‘Live’ To Co-Host GMA Already

Proposed payment to Simpson for interviews could be claimed by Ron Goldman‘s family They were awarded $8.5 million in a judgement against him back in 1997.

It has long been thought that Simpson and his team have been hiding cash and assets held by him for many years.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.