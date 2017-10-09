Nene Leakes Fires Back At Heckler: ‘I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes Your A** Tonight’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, 49, just fired back at a female heckler during a live performance, saying “I hope your Uber driver rapes your a** tonight b***h.”

The brutal comment came after the woman booed the controversial comedian during her Saturday night show in Oakland.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes’ New Nose Job Explained By 5 Top Docs

So NENE LEAKES comes to Oakland at the Paramount, gets BOO'd then tells woman in crowd "she hopes the Uber driver that picks her up RAPES her" WOW. This is a prime example as to why EVERYBODY is NOT a comedian. Um @theshaderoom @kyle.anfernee @theclosetratchet yal gon post this or nah? 💁🏾#neneleakes Posted by Ta Mala Drake-Smith on Sunday, October 8, 2017

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this is not the first time Leakes has been caught in a spat over her insensitive comments. Earlier this year, she got into a social media war with Brielle Biermann, after the blonde bombshell posted a photo of a cockroach crawling inside Leakes’ bathroom.

PHOTOS: Drugs, Jail & Sex! 20 Juicy NeNe Leakes Secrets & Scandals Exposed

“Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake ti**ies and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner [sic],” Leakes said at the time.

What do you think people will say about her latest performance? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.