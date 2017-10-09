NeNe’s Nightmare! ‘RHOA’ Execs Hunt Down Eyewitness Videos of Leakes’ Shocking Rape Rant

NeNe Leakes‘ horrific rape joke could be aired on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Producers will hunt down the owner of the video to get a release just in case someone brings it up on camera and it becomes part of the show,” an insider told Radar.

The insider noted that RHOA cameras “were down” at the time Leakes, 49, told a heckler: “I hope your Uber driver rapes you’re a** tonight, b**h.”

So NENE LEAKES comes to Oakland at the Paramount, gets BOO'd then tells woman in crowd "she hopes the Uber driver that picks her up RAPES her" WOW. This is a prime example as to why EVERYBODY is NOT a comedian. Um @theshaderoom @kyle.anfernee @theclosetratchet yal gon post this or nah? 💁🏾#neneleakes Posted by Ta Mala Drake-Smith on Sunday, October 8, 2017

Leakes made the controversial comment at an Oakland, Calif. performance on Sunday.

The reality star raged a social media war with Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Brielle Biermann just two days before she took the stage, as the Don’t Be Tardy star, 20, posted a video of a cockroach in the Leakes’ home.

“We don’t have roaches!” Leakes wrote in a now deleted post. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown? [sic]”

