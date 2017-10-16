NeNe’s Out! ‘RHOA’ Cast Refuses To Film With Leakes After Rape Rant

NeNe Leakes‘ grim future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is only getting worse after her rape rant! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her cast mates are done with her — and there’s nothing production can do to fix their relationships.

“Kim [Zolciak] refuses to film with NeNe any further, so producers scrapped the all cast scene planned for last week,” an insider told Radar.

“Porsha [Williams] is refusing to film with NeNe and is siding with Kim,” the insider added. “Sheree [Whitfield] is also siding with Kim.”

Zolciak posted a tribute to her friendship with Whitfield, 47, on social media shortly after the scenes were cut.

Leakes’ troubles began after she accused Zolciak, 39, and her daughter Brielle Biermann, 20, of being racists after Biermann took a video of cockroaches in her home. Biermann and Zolciak both denied her claims.

“We don’t have roaches!” she responded on Instagram. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown? [sic]”

Zolciak decided to sue her shortly after, and now Bravo appears to be scrambling to save the show.

Then, just days later, Leakes, 49, told a heckler at her gig in Oakland, Calif: “I hope your Uber driver rapes you’re a** tonight, b**h.”

A source says RHOA producers responded immediately by “hunting down the owner of the video to get a release just in case someone brings it up on camera and it becomes part of the show” and that they are currently talking about firing her.

She was then fired from her hosting gig on the Xscape tour, and later confessed she had a “breakdown” over the scandal.

