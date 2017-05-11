Miley Cyrus’ Drug-Fueled Past Uncovered In ‘National Enquirer Investigates’

From Disney stardom to pop-tart, Miley Cyrus broke out from her Hannah Montana role to become rogue and rowdy Miley.

In January of 2015, The National Enquirer published one of its most shocking covers ever: the former Disney diva and twerking enthusiast surrounded by marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“The photo was taken inside Miley’s home late one night,” Dylan Howard, The Enquirer’s Editor in Chief, said.

“In the foreground, there was marijuana, a rolled up 20 dollar [bill], and what appeared to be a glass vile of cocaine,” added James Robertson, Associate Editor of The Enquirer.

“The source [one of the star’s close friends], couldn’t say for sure that it was cocaine, but it seemed obvious that there was something seriously wrong going on here,” noted National Enquirer Managing Editor Melissa Cronin.

Is Miley destined to crash and burn like so many child stars before her, or has she found herself despite the harsh spotlight of fame?

National Enquirer Investigates: Miley Cyrus airs Saturday, May 13, 9 ET/PT.

