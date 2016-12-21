That’s Not A Move, This is A Move! Miley & Liam Plan Big Relocation — To Australia!

Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” reputation may be what finally drives her out of the country for good!

After an intense season of feuding with Adam Levine on NBC’s The Voice, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Cyrus, 24, is strongly considering not returning to the show as a judge for Season 13!

“Miley has been offered an extremely lucrative deal to be a judge on The Voice in Australia for Season 6,” a source close to the pop star revealed.

According to reports, that would put Cyrus on a panel with iconic singer, Boy George, who is slated to be a celebrity mentor on the overseas hit show.

As Radar reported, Cyrus and her hunky Australian fiance, Liam Hemsworth, 26, are planning to wed soon, meaning the couple’s nuptials are likely to take place Down Under!

“Liam is all about the move. He has been itching to return home to Australia for quite some time now,” the insider told Radar.

However, not everyone is eager for the big move south of the equator.

“Miley’s mom really does not want her leaving, but she is going to go where the money is,” said the source, adding, “Her main priority in life right is marrying Liam and if she can go back to Australia with him and make a fortune, she sees this as a win-win situation.”

