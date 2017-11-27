Girl Power: Mel B Wants Heidi Klum!

America’s Got Talent judges Mel B and Heidi Klum are guilty of being smitten with each other, according to insiders on the set!

“Mel appears to have set her post-divorce sights on Heidi,” a source told Radar. “It makes sense because Heidi is just Mel’s type — tall, blond and drop-dead gorgeous. Plenty of their co-workers and friends are sure they’ve become lovers!”

The former Scary Spice, 42, is currently caught in a brutal divorce battle with Hollywood film producer Stephen Belafonte and facing steamy allegations of seducing their hot blond nanny, Lorraine Gilles — but that’s not stopping her from going after Klum.

PHOTOS: Spice Girls Star Mel B Reconciles With Heartbroken Mom After A Decade-Long Feud

Since the Project Runway host ditched her cheating boy toy, art dealer Vito Schnabel, in late September, insiders said she is getting a lot more comfortable with the attention — and is ready for Mel to spice up her life!

“Now that Heidi’s single, she’s open for offers,” said a source close to the 44-year-old supermodel, adding that Mel was even instrumental in getting Klum to kick Schnabel to the curb.

“Mel put it in Heidi’s head that she didn’t need to settle — and that she doesn’t need a man to make her happy.”

PHOTOS: Jen Aniston Is All Smiles On Night Out With Sandra Bullock Amid ‘Chelsea’ Show Fail

It was apparent that two became one when Mel and Klum stunned onlookers by clinging to each other all night at a recent MTV Video Awards show.

“They raised a lot of eyebrows because Mel was all over Heidi!” an insider said.

Klum looked like she was loving the attention and in heaven, the source added: “They’re both very adventurous. The energy between them is electric.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.