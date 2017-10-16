Savannah & Matt To The Rescue! ‘TODAY’ ‘Forces’ Anchors To Save Megyn Kelly’s Show

Megyn Kelly‘s new TODAY slot is failing, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that NBC executives want Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie to revamp her hour!

“NBC bosses are making key members of the TODAY Show family appear on Megyn Kelly’s show to to try and save it,” an insider told Radar.

“Megyn’s show is in terrible trouble, so Matt and Savannah are now being forced to appear on her show,” the insider explained. “They are all working really hard to make Megyn seem more friendly.”

“Matt appeared this morning for no reason,” the insider added. “He had to sit with her and talk about emoji overload and other mindless topics for 5 minutes.”

“Matt didn’t want to do it. And talk about being passive aggressive —he turned up stinking of garlic!” the insider said.

“Then before the segment ended she insulted him!” the insider concluded. “She said that they had an etiquette segment coming up – and pointed to Matt to tell him ‘he needed’ it! Poor Matt was just doing her a favor!”

According to a source, Lauer and Guthrie have made it clear to staffers that they dislike Kelly, who the source called “toxic”, and Radar exclusively reported that NBC producers are in the process of changing the 46-year-old’s show around. Execs have even considered “switching Kathie Lee and Hoda‘s show with [hers]” as their ratings continue to plummet.

