Watch Out, Savannah! Megyn Kelly’s NBC Slot Has Finally Arrived

Megyn Kelly‘s new NBC show promises to deliver “sharp, strong journalism” upon its debut next Sunday — should rival Savannah Guthrie officially watch her back?

“Coming June 4, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. Sharp, strong journalism and the power of NBC News,” the network announced in the first preview of the show during Thursday’s episode of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

“We have to tell this story,” Kelly sounds off in the clip.

Leading up to the former Fox News host’s big incoming, anchors at NBC have been sure to sing her praises.

“She’s multitalented and would fit right in,” Matt Lauer told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force.”

“We are thrilled to have her. She is the full package,” Savannah Guthrie told E! News. “She’s super smart, she’s incredibly accomplished. She is hilarious and she’s just going to be a great colleague and we’re really excited to have her. I think she is going to do great things for us.”

But behind the scenes it’s been a different story. As Radar readers know, Kelly’s new position has stirred up plenty of drama for the network. Longtime anchor Guthrie has reportedly been “terrified” about her position at TODAY since the Fox News vet was hired, according to sources.

Meanwhile, fellow anchor Tamron Hall unceremoniously left the network show after being iced out for “more valuable” Kelly.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly premieres Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

