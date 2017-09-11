Will Megyn Kelly Be Fired? NBC In Panic Mode Ahead Of ‘Today’ Show Debut!

NBC execs are feeling buyer’s remorse over their decision to hire Megyn Kelly for a rumored $17 million earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, as the former Fox News reporter, 46, prepares to make her Today show debut later this month, NBC head honchos are questioning if she has what it takes to pull in ratings.

“They’re worried because they’ve invested a lot of resources into her, and they’re not sure if her original appeal when she was at Fox will translate,” the insider told Radar.

The veteran anchor is also losing confidence, the source added:

Kelly is having “a lot of sleepless nights.”

The star’s nerves are understandable, considering her Sunday news show’s ratings were low after her NBC debut in July.

“It’s just really stressful right now. No one wants to look like a fool,” the insider said of Kelly’s big morning launch.

As Radar recently reported, NBC execs were planning to bring MSNBC star Rachel Maddow into Today after they began to lose faith in Kelly.

“Expect Today to introduce Rachel slowly — putting her on once or twice a week, and then increasing her role until she’s a full-time member of the Today family,” a source said.

