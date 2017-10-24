Please Help! Megyn Kelly ‘Begging’ Donald Trump To Guest Star In Failing ‘Today’ Show

Megyn Kelly, 46, is begging Donald Trump, 71, to star on her failing TODAY Show, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Kelly has reached a low point in her career, as her sinking morning show has brought nothing but a bad edge on her formerly pristine reputation.

PHOTOS: Watch: President’s Half-Brother Slams His Response To Terror — Only Trump Can Defeat ISIS!

A source told Radar that Kelly knows what is happening to her show and career, and desperately wants to get back to her roots as a political TV journalist. Network execs tried to help by telling her to be more “friendly” and by sending star guests her way, but nothing seems to be working!

“It’s getting to the point where they have to do something big to save the show,” said the insider. “They are looking at new EP and letting Kelly do what she does best again – talk politics.”

Her team agrees that she needs to take drastic measures in order to save her dignity and her show! The next step: “Begging Trump to be a guest!”

PHOTOS: The Top 10 Contenders For Donald Trump’s VP Spot

Do you think Trump will agree to appear on Kelly’s TODAY Show after her recent flop interviews with A-listers Jane Fonda, 79, and 49-year-old Debra Messing? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.