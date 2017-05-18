Matt & Megyn SPOTTED On Private Dinner Date – MINUS Savannah!

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Today Show hosts Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly had a private dinner in NYC Monday night, without fellow co-host Savannah Guthrie!

“Savannah was not invited,” a source close to Guthrie told Radar. “Neither was Al Roker or Hoda Kotb, or any other members of the family. The two of them wanted to be alone and have a frank and honest conversation.”

As Radar readers know, Kelly, 46, is set to join the NBC morning show next month, and now there is a power struggle behind the scenes as the three hosts battle for control, and possibly their jobs!

“Savannah is mad. She seems to think the dinner was shady, and it was done behind her back,” the source said.

As Radar has reported, Guthrie, 45, is said to be “terrified” about being replaced, and rushed back from maternity leave to keep her seat on the morning show couch.

Meanwhile, former host Tamron Hall, 46, quit the show just a few months ago because execs thought Kelly would be “more valuable.”

Now, learning about Lauer and Kelly’s secret dinner has Guthrie worried she could be next to go.

“These two are teaming up together,” the source claimed. “If the dinner had been to welcome Kelly to the team, then he should have included Savannah.”

“She thought she and Matt were a team,” the source continued. “Now she knows better.”

