Matt Lauer ‘Livid’ Over ‘Today’ Colleague Megyn Kelly’s New Morning Show Title!

Megyn Kelly’s upcoming morning show finally has a name — but her Today show colleagues are not thrilled about it, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As Page Six reported, the 46-year-old network newbie’s NBC morning series, which premieres on September 25 at 9 am, will be called Megyn Kelly Today.

Upon hearing the new title, Today veteran Matt Lauer, 59, flipped out, a source told Radar.

“Matt is livid,” the insider claimed. “He thinks the entire first two hours should now be rebranded, ‘Matt Lauer Today!’”

Other anchors are equally upset.

“Her name is above the title, and she is unproven,” the source huffed. “Kathie Lee Gifford has been a star for 20 years, and even her name isn’t above the Today title.”

As Radar extensively reported, Kelly’s new role at NBC has created tension and hostility among the network’s stars, especially Lauer.

“It seems Matt felt betrayed that NBC went behind his back to hire Megyn,” an insider told Radar in June. “He probably felt he should’ve been consulted since he’s the big kahuna on Today.”

Kelly is currently hosting her ratings-challenge Sunday night news program, but has already made appearances on Today.

