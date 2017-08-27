Malia Obama Gets Mad At Woman Who Tries To Take Photo

Former First Daughter Malia Obama is trying to settle into Harvard after a rowdy “gap year.” But this weekend, she melted down over a woman who tried to snap her photo.

Malia just moved into her college dorm last week with the help of her parents, Ex-President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The 19-year-old was in Harvard Square with a pal on the way to a salad shop when a woman reportedly asked if she could take a photo of Malia for her grandchild.

The report says Malia politely said no to the picture — but the woman waited outside and pointed the camera at her when Barack’s daughter left the salad shop.

“Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?” Malia Obama allegedly snapped at the stranger.

According to a reported eyewitness, the woman ended up taking the photo anyway.

As Radar has previously reported, Malia has been labeled a partier after various incidents including a head banging display at the Lollapalooza music festival.

Her worried dad has reportedly monitored his wild child in New York City, sources said.

She has previously been seen walking into the Weinstein production company for an internship in a less than professional outfit.

Earlier this year, Malia was also dissed for twerking in a Washington, D.C. nightclub late at night.

Now, she is apparently saying no pictures, please—but is learning that First Family fame is forever!

