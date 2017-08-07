Nasty Feud Explodes! Maggie Declares War On Leah Over Scientology Bashing

Maggie Gyllenhaal has fallen out with Scientology critic Leah Remini.

Although Gyllenhaal, 37, does not follow the religion, a lot of her celebrity friends do, which has caused a rift between the two women.

Remini, 47, infamously ditched Scientology before publicly claiming that it nearly destroyed her life.

After leaving the church, Remini was an out-spoken critic and then went on to produce the hit A&E show Scientology and the Aftermath, which was nominated for the Best Informational Series Emmy.

An insider revealed: “Maggie and Leah used to be close but they’ve had an epic fall-out.

“The problem, is that Maggie grew up with a lot of people who were raised in the Church and is still friends with some of them like Michael Pena and Giovanni Ribisi.”

“So this is really car-wreck television for her.”

Leading Scientology figures slammed Remini and the production, claiming that it was totally fake.

