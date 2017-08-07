Exclusive

Nasty Feud Explodes! Maggie Declares War On Leah Over Scientology Bashing

'The Deuce' actress defends celebrity pals who follow the religion.

Maggie Gyllenhaal has fallen out with Scientology critic Leah Remini.

Although Gyllenhaal, 37, does not follow the religion, a lot of her celebrity friends do, which has caused a rift between the two women.

Remini, 47, infamously ditched Scientology before publicly claiming that it nearly destroyed her life.

After leaving the church, Remini was an out-spoken critic and then went on to produce the hit A&E show Scientology and the Aftermath, which was nominated for the Best Informational Series Emmy.

An insider revealed: “Maggie and Leah used to be close but they’ve had an epic fall-out.

“The problem, is that Maggie grew up with a lot of people who were raised in the Church and is still friends with some of them like Michael Pena and Giovanni Ribisi.”

“So this is really car-wreck television for her.”

Leading Scientology figures slammed Remini and the production, claiming that it was totally fake.

