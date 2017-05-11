Maci Bookout Admits Son Maverick Suffers From Health Problems In New Tell-All Book

Maci Bookout has kept her youngest son Maverick’s health issues under wraps – until now. The Teen Mom OG star opened up about his medical problems in her tell-all book, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Bookout, 25, revealed in her new memoir, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To), that her youngest child with husband Taylor McKinney suffers from silent reflux.

“Maverick, my third, had more issues with sleeping and was diagnosed with silent reflux,” Bookout wrote. “It can easily be misinterpreted as fussiness because there are no visible symptoms other than inconsolable crying.”

Bookout, who is also mother to Bentley with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards, and Jayde with McKinney, explained how it is “frustrating and upsetting” to watch her son get “so worked up” while taking his medication.

PHOTOS: In Denial? ‘Flawed’ Maci Bookout Defends Constant Drinking: ‘I’m An Adult!’

“His pediatrician prescribed him medicine to reduce stomach acidity and help relieve the pain,” the MTV star penned. “But every time we gave it to him he would push it out with his tongue or he would get so upset that he would throw the medicine right back up.”

But silent reflux isn’t the only issue Maverick suffers from, as fans have noticed that the almost-1-year-old has a rash on his face, which fans suspect is eczema.

As Radar readers know, Bookout sparked controversy during her pregnancy when she was caught on camera drinking alcohol with an obvious baby bump.

Bookout also posted a photo holding a beer only seven weeks before announcing her pregnancy with her third child.

“Every scene of @MaciBookoutMTV shows her drinking beer and she knows damn well she’s pregnant,” once user wrote, while another tweeted, “You are so busted on the episode around Christmas you were drinking a beer at the restaurant!”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Gone WILD! Maci, Amber & Catelynn’s Hard Partying Caught On Camera

Bookout defended her drinking in her book, which will be released on June 27. She explained how she received backlash when her husband posted a photo of her holding their daughter with a beer in her other hand.

“The reaction that followed was intense,” Bookout penned. “People accused me of being a horrible, negligent mother; of drinking too much; of putting my newborn in mortal danger.”

She added, “It’s one beer, folks I am an adult, over the legal drinking age, and just because I’m a mom that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy a beer on a Sunday evening with my husband.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.