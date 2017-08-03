It’s Over! LuAnn De Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino File For Divorce

After just eight months, LuAnn de Lesseps and her husband Tom D’Agostino have filed for divorce, the Real Housewives of New York star confirmed this afternoon.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

According to Page Six, the couple filed papers in Sag Harbor, Long Island on Thursday.

Just two weeks ago, Radar spotted the pair appearing tense and awkward at an event in downtown New York’s Bowery Hotel.

While the pair rarely spoke, de Lesseps cozied up to another group of men.

As Radar readers know, the marriage has been in trouble since before their lavish New Year’s Eve wedding.

Radar first reported that D’Agostino had cheated on his then fiancé with another woman in New York’s Regency Hotel while she was preparing for their engagement party in Miami.

