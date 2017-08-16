Luann Confesses Tom’s Infidelity Was ‘Over The Line’ During Explosive ‘RHONY’ Reunion

.



Luann de Lesseps admitted she would leave Tom D’Agostino if he cheated on her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Andy Cohen questions de Lesseps, 52, about 50-year-old D’Agostino’s strange behavior in a new Real Housewives of New York reunion clip — and she didn’t hold back in the hot seat!

First, she admitted that his “humor is a little bit off” after a clip of him saying that wearing a wedding ring was “like a dog with a collar.” But, Cohen didn’t stop there.

“Does it alarm you that Bethenny [Frankel] is saying that they [her costars] have all heard things since you’ve been married? Does that raise your antenna?” Cohen asked.

“Of course it does,” she responded.

“Let me ask you this, do you have an open relationship?” he pressed.

“No,” she insisted. “Not at all. I’m not interested in an open relationship, otherwise I wouldn’t be married.”

“If you found out that he had cheated on you, what would you do?” Cohen, 49, questioned.

“I would definitely leave,” the mom-of-two stated – causing confusion among Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley.

“I’d kill him,” Medley joked as Morgan explained that de Lesseps “stayed with Alex [de Lesseps] all those years” even though “he wasn’t faithful.”

“You can push me so far, but once you push me over the line,” de Lesseps said in regards to D’Agostino, and explained that she stayed with her ex-husband because they were “really separated” and she “didn’t want anyone to know.”

De Lesseps and D’Agostino filed for divorce earlier this month after tying the knot on New Year’s Eve. Their relationship was extremely rocky, as D’Agostino cheated on de Lesseps shortly before their engagement party and made crude jokes about their marriage on TV.

Now, de Lesseps is in Switzerland with her ex-husband and children Victoria and Noel.

