Luann’s Ex Demands Kitchen Renovation Costs In Nasty Divorce

Luann de Lesseps may have to cough up some serious cash in her divorce from Tom D’Agostino, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Tom paid for the kitchen renovation at Luann’s Sag Harbor home,” an insider told Radar. “Tom wants her to pay him back the money he spend on her amazing new kitchen.”

“He was teasing her about how much it cost,” the insider added, noting that she barely used it.

“She makes him some food before leaving for an event, but Tom implied that she didn’t spend time cooking,” the insider explained.

D’Agostino, 50, and de Lesseps, 52, tied the knot in a lavish New Year’s Eve wedding, but filed to end their marriage just eight months later. The couple appeared to live in D’Agostino’s New York City home during their time together on The Real Housewives of New York while the renovations were being completed.

Radar exclusively reported that D’Agostino is already plotting his RHONY return despite the split. It is unknown if his mystery blonde will join him.

