The Final Fight! LuAnn’s Ex Tom & Daughter’s Bitter War Of Words Before Divorce

LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino not only endured cheating scandals before their quickie divorce, but a massive family feud, too!

D’Agostino and De Lesseps’ daughter Victoria, 22, “hated each other” — and got into a nasty brawl in recent weeks, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

After a heated war of words, ‘Tom told her to ‘F*** off,’” a source claimed.

According to the insider, the Real Housewives of New York star’s son Noel also couldn’t stand her husband of eight months.

Now that she’s ditched her husband, the 52-year-old is planning to spend some quality time with her children away from New York.

A source claimed she is planning to leave for Europe with Victoria and Noel in the coming days.

As Radar previously reported, de Lesseps filed papers yesterday after a short, tumultuous marriage.

“She’s devastated and humiliated,” an insider told Radar.

A separate source claimed that frenemy Ramona Singer approached the newlywed bride at the RHONY reunion taping last month with more evidence of D’Agostino’s unfaithful ways.

He was notoriously caught on camera kissing another woman last year just days before the couple’s engagement party.

