Publicity Stunt? ‘RHONY’ Stars Think LuAnn Filed Divorce Papers For Reality Drama!

There’s no denying Luann de Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino was a mess, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that the RHONY star filed for divorce in hopes of landing a hotter role on the hit reality show.

The Bravoletbrity’s co-stars are “very suspicious” about the timing of Luann’s split announcement, a source tells us. As Radar previously reported, de Lesseps, 52, and her hubby filed for divorce on Thursday. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

But our sources say de Lesseps divorce shocker comes during the exact same time that Bravo execs are deciding who to hire back on for the next season. “They are right now deciding which ladies to invite back and which one to fire. This split will almost guarantee that Luann is back. She has outplayed and out-maneuvered all the other ladies,” our snitch spills.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps’ Ceremony Secrets Exposed

“Each season Luann comes up with the best story line just at the right moment,” the insider reveals, adding: “Some think the whole wedding was a press stunt. Luann has previously been demoted from being a full-time Real Housewife cast member to being a friend of the housewives.”

And the spitfire reality star vowed to never let that happen again. “No one is ever going to remove Luann’s apple!” the source dishes.

Last month de Lesseps and D’Agostino appeared tense and awkward at an event in downtown New York’s Bowery Hotel. Radar even caught the reality star cozying up to other men.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONY’ Fakery REVEALED — Something’s Rotten In The Big Apple!

As Radar readers know, D’Agostino cheated on de Lesseps before they even tied the knot in their lavish January wedding. Her then fiancee was caught with another woman in New York’s Regency Hotel while she was preparing for their engagement party in Miami.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.