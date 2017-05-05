Lorenzo Lamas Owes The IRS Big Time! Inside His ‘Financial Problems’

Lorenzo Lamas racked up more than just wives, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

A Los Angeles county clerk confirmed that the 59-year-old Second Wives Club star owes the IRS $62,732 in federal taxes. He was slapped with the lien in March, and it has not been paid off yet, according to a clerk.

PHOTOS: The Housewives Curse! 20 Couples Whose Marriages Exploded After Going On The Bravo Show

“He’s an amazing father, but he has quite the history,” his wife, Shawna Craig, confessed in a clip for her new show, Second Wives Club, premiering May 4 on E!

“He’s been married five times, including me,” the 30-year-old added. “He’s got six kids he’s got to take care of and because of the divorces, he’s got financial problems.”

Radar previously reported that Lamas filed for bankruptcy twice.

PHOTOS: Andy Cohen’s ‘Real Housewives’ Tell All! Who’s A ‘Diva,’ & Who ALMOST Got A Spinoff?

But even more issues are on the horizon.

A source close to the reality stars told Radar that despite the show, his marriage to Shawna is hanging by a thread, and a costly divorce may be on the horizon.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.