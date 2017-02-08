Kyle Richards Appalled By Lisa Rinna Spreading Lies About Her Sister’s Sobriety

The truth will set you free! And it almost did for Eden Sassoon. The new housewife confessed to Lisa Vanderpump why she’s been so obsessed with Kim Richards’ sobriety and Kyle Richards role in it.

And it’s all because of Lisa Rinna … shocker! To refresh, Rinna told Eden that she believes Kim is partly sober and “close to death” because of her issues with addiction.

Sassoon told the Brit over lunch: “I’ve never second-guessed [Kim’s] sobriety in all of this. Rinna said to me, ‘I don’t think she’s sober!’ Kyle’s guilt came up and the fact that she enables her, and it got intense. Rinna said to me that Kim is on the path to destruction — near death.”

Of course, LVP wasted no time telling Kyle this new info on their luxurious trip in Punta Mita, Mexico.

During some alone time she revealed, “Rinna has said that she doesn’t believe that your sister is truly sober and that she is near death,” Then added, “And that is what she is telling Eden. And Rinna says to Eden that you are an enabler.”

Kyle was disappointed and pissed off to say the least. “Now I’m understanding why Eden was so obsessed with my sister Kim and with what she’s gone through,” she confessed.

The former child actress added that just because she doesn’t air her dirty laundry doesn’t mean Rinna gets to fill in the gaps with her own story.

Finally, the claws came out — “This last year and a half has been very hard for my sister.”

Kyle warned, “And she’s on a really good path and has a lot of exciting things happening in her life. And [Rinna] cannot come along and f**k that up and then accuse me of contributing to that. Lisa Rinna needs to sew her f**king lips shut.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday at 9pm ET on Bravo