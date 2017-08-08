Lindsay Lohan Reinvents Herself In Greece

Lindsay Lohan has adopted yet another culture and may have found a place where she isn’t judged by her checkered past: Greece!

“Lindsay has totally ingratiated herself to the people and is eating only Mediterranean food,” a tattletale spilled.

“She’s a celebrity there because she owns a club in Athens and offers help to refugees.”

“She is imitating their customs and attempting to speak her own version of their language — although it sounds like something she made up.”

This isn’t the first time the troubled actress, 31, has aimed for a cultural makeover.

“She tried it in London and spoke with a phony British accent, and then in Paris where her French was laughable,” said the source.

“After the ups and downs she’s had, Lindsay realizes she’s better off where she is.”