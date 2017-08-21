Kylie Jenner Shops For Bentleys To Get Over Longtime Love, Tyga!

In the latest episode of Kylie Jenner‘s Life of Kylie, the Lip Kit mogul revealed the reason she dumped longtime boyfriend Tyga, and admitted that she is officially in a new relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T,” Kylie said.

Claiming that she broke things off because she is young and wanted to live life to the fullest, she added: “I don’t want to look back five years from now and think that he took something from me.”

On how difficult it was for her to go through her split while in front of the camera, she said: “The hardest part about having a relationship, for me, is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

Jenner also said that after her traumatic breakup with Tyga, she stopped filming for a couple of days and went detox shopping – for a Bentley!

“Materialistic things can only make you feel so good,” said BFF Jordyn Woods. “I really think that with Kylie, it’s really about trying to grasp something that you can’t control.”

Despite still mourning her relationship with the 27-year-old rapper, Jenner was then seen giggling at her phone after her mystery man (who fans assume is Travis Scott) sent her a cute text and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

“I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me,” Kylie said. “Did I say that?”

In a complete turn of events, Jenner said that once she’s ready to ditch her life in the Hollywood spotlight, she wants to move to the suburbs and live in a farm with her family. She even met with a realtor, but decided it was still not time to move away from her California empire.

“I really want to live on a farm and have chickens and raise animals and have a family,” Kylie said.

The 20-year-old recently bought chickens to raise in her Calabasas home, and admitted that it is the first step towards her farm-life goal.

“I can’t just not live my life and hide in the house,” Kylie said. The chickens will have to do for now!

Life of Kylie airs on E! Sundays at 9 pm ET.

