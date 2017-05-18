Meet Leo’s Other Woman! Did DiCaprio Dump Nina Agdal For This Blonde?

Enough is enough!

Victoria’s Secret model Nina Agdal has kicked ladies man Leonardo DiCaprio to the curb. And RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the movie star’s quest to bed ANOTHER blonde bombshell may have been the final straw.

As Radar reported, DiCaprio, 42, started dating Agdal, 25, last year.

She stayed with the Titanic heartthrob, even after he was caught on multiple occasions getting friendly with other hotties. Now, Radar has learned his latest pursuit is British babe Roxy Horner.

Sources tell Radar that DiCaprio and Horner, 25, met up at a London club last year, and the pair were spotted more recently together in New York, while he was still dating Agdal!

“Leo has been texting Roxy in the past month, even though everyone thinks Nina is his girlfriend,” an insider told Radar. “They’ve been friends for years, but he has always wanted more.”

Pals of the Wolf of Wall Street star insist that DiCaprio and Horner have never had sex, and that she’s playing hard to get, doing her best to keep him at a distance. According to the source, that’s driving DiCaprio crazy!

“Leo never gets rejected,” one source claimed. “It’s a totally new experience for him and he hates it. It’s only made him want Roxy even more!”

Another insider said that the Oscar winner has flown around the world to wine and dine Horner, but “she’s not interested in him in that way. Her friends all joke about it.”

In fact, Horner is already in a relationship with British musician Jake Bugg, 23, and is said to be happy.

“Most models are falling over themselves to date Leo, despite his reputation as a womanizer,” a close friend said. “But she just values their friendship.”

As for his time with Agdal, a source told ET, “They both felt the relationship had run its course.”

Story developing.

