Leah Remini Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Is A Scientologist

Former Scientologist Leah Remini claims that Jada Pinkett Smith is a member of the controversial church in a new interview. She implies that Jada playing hide and seek with Tom Cruise shows Will Smith‘s wife is with Scientology! Although Jada, 45, and her husband Will, 48, have denied being Scientologists in the past, Remini, 47, who has been on a crusade against her former religion, begs to differ.

PHOTOS: From ‘Prison Camp’ To Gay Discrimination: The 10 Most Shocking Claims About Scientology From HBO’s ‘Going Clear’

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini insisted to The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at [Scientology’s Hollywood] Celebrity Centre.

“They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.” After leaving the church in 2013, the former King of Queens star has been exposing Scientology’s alleged misdeeds in her reality show, Scientology and the Aftermath, now in its second season on A & E.

Remini said church leaders pushed her to convert her TV co-star Kevin James.

PHOTOS: Sci-Fi Fallout! 13 Scientology Secrets Exposed In Film ‘Going Clear’

Remini also wrote a memoir in 2015 called Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and as the Daily Mail reported, she talked about her experiences with other celebrities. She has savagely slammed the world’s most famous Scientologist, Tom Cruise, 55, as Radar has reported.

In her book, Remini recalled that when she was with Will and Jada at Cruise’s lavish estate, the Mission Impossible actor once proposed a game of hide-and-seek there. Remini wrote that she thought Cruise was joking, “But, no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land.”

Remini, who was wearing high-heels, said she said no to the game. But she noted to the Daily Beast in her new interview this weekend about Jada’s participation in the hide and seek, “I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in.”



PHOTOS: Xenu, Thetans & Auditing — Oh My! 30 Celebrity Scientologists Exposed

Jada, Remini said, “…was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago promoting her film [Girls Trip], and Andy [Cohen] said to her, ‘Have you read Leah Remini’s book?’ and he was like, ‘What was that whole thing about playing tag?’ and she said, ‘Oh, she lied.’ He goes, ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ and she goes, ‘No, the kids were there.’ That was untrue. Bullshit. There were no kids there. I was like, okay, alright, you’re gonna do that? More power to ya.”

Jada hasn’t commented on Remini’s new claims but the Smiths have both long denied being involved in the Church of Scientology. Scientology has denied all of Remini’s criticisms of the church and has ripped her as an actress trying to revive her flagging career.

PHOTOS: Take A Peek Inside The Amazing New Scientology Training Center

In the past, the Church of Scientology has stated that Remini “needs to move on with her life instead of pathetically exploiting her former religion, her former friends and other celebrities for money and attention to appear relevant again.” Remini also recently blasted the church about her friend Jennifer Lopez’s father, who is a Scientologist.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.