Jailbird Josh Waring Hit With Divorce Docs After ‘Threatening To Stab’ Wife

Josh Waring is still awaiting his attempted murder trial, but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that he has another problem on his hands — his wife Hannah filed for divorce!

Hannah filed the bombshell papers in Orange County Superior Court on Sept. 25 while she was behind bars at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for second-degree robbery, and listed their date of separation as March 2015.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” for their split, and asked for the court to restore her name to Hannah Jade Kiefer in the papers obtained by Radar.

She also noted that Josh’s mom and former RHOC star Lauri Peterson adopted their 4-year-old daughter, Kennady Kaydence, and both parents have no legal rights to her.

Radar exclusively reported that Hannah first filed for an annulment or dissolution of their seven-month marriage in September 2011 after Josh’s drug and alcohol abuse spiraled out of control. She even filed for a temporary restraining order, saying: “I’m terrified … I fear my family, myself, or my belongings will be hurt or destroyed.”

Hannah claimed Josh “threatened [her] family and threatened [her]” and even “got into a physical altercation with [redacted] and threatened to stab [her] family.”

She was granted the temporary restraining order, but the annulment request was dismissed in January 2015.

Josh, 28, was arrested on June 20, 2016 after he allegedly shot a man in front of a sober living home and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges the following month. His bail was set at $1.09 million, and he was hit with a felony drug possession charge while he was behind bars a year later.

Josh is still incarcerated.

