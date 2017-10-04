Britney Spears ‘Terrified’ To Return To Las Vegas After Horrific Massacre

The music industry was shaken to its core on Sunday night when the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas— featuring Jason Aldean and other major music acts — spiraled into a massacre with 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

And now, as stars like Aldean and Jennifer Lopez cancel performance dates, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that singer Britney Spears is “terrified” to return to Sin City next week to finish her long-running residency.

“Britney is heartbroken, but she is also legitimately scared to go to Las Vegas to finish her show,” a source very close to the 35-year-old pop princess said.

“As of right now, she wishes she could get out of the remainder of her contract because she does not feel safe at all going back there and doing a show in front of a large crowd.”

“In fact, she has been really freaking out about it. She is already a slightly paranoid person, but this whole thing has gotten her and her family extremely concerned for her safety.”

But it isn’t only Spears — who is the mother of two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 39 — who doesn’t want to return to Las Vegas next week!

“Several of Britney’s dancers are just ready to quit now. No one on her show really feels that secure about resuming the residency after what happened,” the insider told Radar.

Now, she’s trying to figure out a way to at least postpone the performances, the source said.

“She is in talks right now with the casino to see if there is a solution. If she doesn’t postpone the show then she is going to require quadruple the security, at least.”

Spears’ Planet Hollywood residency at Las Vegas is coming to an end in late December after four years.

As Radar previously reported, shooter Stephen Paddock killed himself after the late-night massacre. His girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is currently a person of interest in the heinous crime.

