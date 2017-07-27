Lamar’s Cocaine Hell: Odom Says Khloe Caught Him In Motel With Drugs & Other Woman

Lamar Odom is finally opening up about his dark past nearly two years after his near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel. In a bombshell confession, the disgraced former NBA star says he realized he was in “one of the darkest places I’ve ever been” when his then wife, Khloe Kardashian, walked in on him getting high with a random chick in a motel.

Odom, 37, penned a first-person essay for The Players’ Tribune, in which he delves into his battle with drug addiction.

“When I woke up in the hospital room in Nevada, I couldn’t move,” wrote Odom, 37. “I couldn’t talk. I was trapped inside my own body. My throat hurt like hell. I looked down and I had all these tubes coming out of my mouth.”

Odom says his addiction got so bad that, “Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke.”

In the emotional essay, Odom also confesses to cheating on Kardashian, 33. “One of the darkest places I’ve ever been was when I was in a motel room, getting high with this chick, and my wife (at the time) walked in. That probably was like rock bottom.”

“My d**k and my habit took me down all the roads that you don’t ever wanna go down,” he said.

