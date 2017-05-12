Can’t Let Go! Kylie Jenner Still ‘Obsessed’ With Tyga After Latest Split

Kylie Jenner just can’t let go of her bad boy ex Tyga!

The 19-year-old, whose new docuseries The Life Of Kylie premieres this summer, is still hanging on to hopes that she and the rapper will get back together, sources exclusively tell RadarOnline.com

PHOTOS: LOOK AWAY, KYLIE! Tyga Cozies Up To A Model Who Walked In Kanye West’s Fashion Show

Though she’s been spotted getting cozy with Travis Scott, “Kylie insists that her and Tyga are just on a break,” a source claimed.

“She still has photos of the two of them all over her house. His face is everywhere!”

As previously reported by Radar, Jenner and Tyga, 27, who started dating when she was only 17, have broken up and gotten back together countless times already.

So is this time any different? According to the pal, not at all.

“Kylie still talks about Tyga as if they are together, and it is obvious to her friends that everything she does right now is to try and make him jealous,” the source said of the teen makeup mogul. “She’s obsessed with him.”

PHOTOS: ‘SCAR ON YOUR BUTT!’ Fans Slam Kylie Jenner For Bizarre Looking Mark On Her Rear

“Tyga was, and always will be, the first love of her life ,and she is not going to get over him that easy. It is just a matter of time before they are back together.”

Do you think that Kylie and Tyga will get back together? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.