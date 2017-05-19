Kylie Jenner Stalker Fan Admits To Stabbing Homeless Man To Death

The man who crashed into Kylie Jenner‘s gate last year has turned himself in for stabbing a homeless man to death in Anaheim, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This week, Marvin Magallanes confessed to the January murder of 49-year-old Sabah Alsaad on the 1200 block of South Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim police say.

“He walked into the front counter here at the Anaheim police department, reported to the front counter staff that he had come to confess to the commission of a murder,” said police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

According to ABC, investigators also linked Magallanes’ crime to a similar killing near the same location last October, the murder of Onosai Tavita, 52.

“We knew that the same suspect was responsible for both murders but at that time, we had not identified the suspect,” Wyatt said. “Through his confession, we were ultimately able to book him for both murders.”

“We know that both the victims in this case were homeless men,” he continued. “At this point, there is no link to any other crimes, but we want to make sure that that is the case.”

As for the incident with Jenner last June, Magallanes entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail in September.

