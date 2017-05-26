Kylie Jenner CAUGHT Photoshopping Thigh Gap, Expert Claims

Kylie Jenner has throngs of pre-teen girls looking to her as #bodygoals. But an expert reveals that not even Kylie looks like Kylie, as she’s photoshopped herself to oblivion!

According to celebrity photographer and Photoshop expert Alan Barry, her recently-posted photo in a white bodysuit and mom jeans has been seriously altered. “It is my professional opinion that areas of the image have been manipulated in Photoshop or some other image editing software,” he told Radar exclusively. “I have illustrated the image areas that I believe have been altered.”

PHOTOS: Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Kylie Jenner’s Transformation – See The Shocking Changes In 11 Photos

Jenner gave herself a full-body makeover without even having to go to the surgeon (this time). “There are a number of places where it appears that straight lines have been created (legs, torso, left arm),” Barry said. “It appears that there is an attempt to reduce the volume of her face in the area of the cheeks. All detail of her chest, including her collar bones have been all but obliterated. The fingers of the right hand appear to have been altered as well.”

PHOTOS: Too Much Too Soon! Kylie Jenner’s Biggest Secrets & Scandals Explained In 10 Clicks!

She even edited in a thigh gap, a viral trend that experts have said is not a true marker of fitness. “That thigh gap…. really? Aren’t we beyond trying to make these gaps appear as though we could drive a truck through them,” Barry asked. “This is a beautiful woman, with a beautiful body and fantastic look. Why the need to do all of this exists, is beyond me.”

Click here for more photos from the collection.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.