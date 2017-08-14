You’re Fired! Kylie Jenner Blaming Kris Jenner For Reality Show Spinoff Disaster

Kylie Jenner’s highly-anticipated reality spinoff show, Life of Kylie, has turned out to be a major flop and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 20-year-old is blaming her own mother, Kris Jenner, for its failure!

After ratings showed that a meager 1.12 million people watched the KUWTK spinoff (which is half of the 2.08 million viewers that tuned in for Rob & Chyna’s reality) show, a source close to the Kardashian clan said, “Kylie is not taking this very well and she is putting the blame on everyone but herself!”

“She is blaming Kris for focusing more on Kim’s makeup launch than on her reality show and she is telling everyone in the family that it is not her fault that people are not interested in her show,” the insider said.

According to a network snitch, E! will have “no other choice” than to scrap the show if it continues to do so bad!

“The family was really hoping that Kylie’s show was going to save the Kardashian’s reality TV reign, not hurt their brand as it seems to have done. She is super distressed right now and is currently scrambling to shoot new material that will appeal to the audience,” the source told Radar.

“She is also blaming it on the editing team, which she says was hired by her mother and of course, she is blaming it on the time slot!”

As reported, Life of Kylie, is up against HBO’s hugely-successful smash hit show, Game of Thrones, which had more than 16 million viewers for its premiere episode.

“Ultimately, Kylie knows that she has to do something drastic for this to stay afloat!”

