Kim Kardashian Suffers Bizarre Mental Breakdown Over ‘Fat’ Photos On ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian needs to let the cellulite photos go already!

On last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 36-year-old beauty continued to obsess over the unflattering cellulite photos taken of her while on a beach vacation in Mexico.

“I don’t know why the media can’t just let it go,” the wife of Yeezy rapper Kanye West, 40 admitted.

PHOTOS: Prince Kicks Kim Kardashian Out During Performance In Epic Diss: ‘Get Off The Stage!’

“Because of Paris I have a fear of being in public already. And these photos make me look so fat. I’m not a lunatic,” she star added.

But it gets worse! After attending NYC’s Met Gala during a KUWTK taping, Kim threw yet another tantrum.

“I feel like my face is 500 years old and everyone is looking at me. I look so ugly,” she said during Sunday’s show.

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

Thankfully Kim’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, intervened just in time!

“I feel bad Kim thinks she is so ugly and it is making her insecure. She doesn’t want to go anywhere or do anything,” Khloe said in confessional prior to revealing her plan to save her.

“We are going to delete the apps on her cell that she uses to look herself up on,” Khloe added.

PHOTOS: So Much Back Fat! Kim Kardashian’s Rolls Emerge From Her Skirt In L.A. In 8 New Photos

Aside from Kim’s tired story line that centers around how hideous she thinks she is, the remainder of the episode focused on momager Kris Jenner‘s relationship with daughter Khloe!

The two had a slight tiff over the matriarch not making time for Khloe – who is now living with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, in Cleveland, Ohio. The quarrel didn’t last long and the uneventful episode ended with the mother daughter duo getting drunk on a wine tasting excursion in Napa Valley, Calif.

Do you think that Kim Kardashian has changed since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.